Mutilated body of CPI-ML activist found in field

ARA

Mutilated body of a CPI-ML activist, who has been missing since Wednesday, was found in a field at his village in Bhojpur district on Friday, the police said.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Nemu Lal Manjhi of Chilhar village situated under Azimabad police station limits.

According to locals, his face was disfigured and the body bore blisters indicating some hot water or acid may have been be thrown on his body. Local CPI-ML activists alleged fingers were also chopped off.

As the news spread, a large number of CPI-ML activists, led by Agiaon MLA and CPI-ML leader Manoj Manzil, blocked the Sakkadi-Nasriganj road near Kirkiri Bazar for hours.

The MLA said the blockade was lifted after the police assurance of a speedy probe and arrest, besides action against station house officer of Azimabad police station Anshu Kumari, who, they said, was informed when the victim went missing.

The SHO declined to comment.

An FIR (first information report) has been lodged against three people on a statement of the victim’s wife, police said.

Bhojpur’s superintendent of police Vinay Tiwari said the had been sent for autopsy at Ara sadar hospital.