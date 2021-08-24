Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / MVA alliance members take to Pune’s streets to protest against Rane
others

MVA alliance members take to Pune’s streets to protest against Rane

PUNE: Workers of the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest in Pune on Tuesday against remarks made by Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, the BJP’s Narayan Rane
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:05 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Workers of the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest in Pune on Tuesday against remarks made by Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, the BJP’s Narayan Rane.

The Shiv Sena agitation turned violent when workers pelted stones at a mall in Deccan Gymkhana. The mall is owned by the Rane family. The sainiks shouted slogans against Rane, who on Monday said “he would have slapped” Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray “for his ignorance about the year in which India gained its independence”.

Sena workers warned that whenever Rane and his two sons arrive in Pune, the Sena would once again stage a protest. Party workers also agitated in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Jangli Maharaj road.

BJP workers then went to the Shiv Sena office located at Pulachi Wadi near Deccan and also staged a protest.

The BJP workers carried a cat along with them, implying that though the Shiv Sena’s political symbol is the tiger, the party’s attitude is best represented by a cat right now.

RELATED STORIES

When the Ratnagiri police arrested Rane on Tuesday evening, the BJP’s city unit agitated at the Balgandharva chowk, calling the arrest illegal. BJP’s city unit president Jagdish Mulik led the agitation.

Members of the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) also organised a protest at Mandai in front of the statue of Lokmanya Tilak.

NCP city president Prashant Jagtap, Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe and Sena leaders participated in the agitation.

Jagtap said, “Maharashtra’s political culture is different. Though Rane has become minister, he has used foul language against the chief minister. It is wrong that the BJP supports such language.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana constable recruitment: Cops says staff of Jammu-based exam agency leaked questions

2 shot dead by car-borne men in Jhajjar

Karnal illegal adoption case: 2 months on, rescued baby yet to be reunited with biological mom

10 arrested for loot, extortion after donning army uniforms in Kashmir
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP