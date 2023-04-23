A school to bridge language divide for Myanmar refugee students in Mizoram

Felsin, a 12-year-old Myanmar girl has made Mizoram her home for the past one year since her family had fled their town of Matupi and arrived in the northeastern state in February last year. They took refuge at a former Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp at Thaizawl in Lunglei district. The camp with 617 refugees (142 families) is in a much better shape with better facilities as compared to other relief camps, and they have now started a school for refugee students here to cope with the “language problem”.

Over 400 Myanmarese children attend private and state-run schools in Mizoram. Their medium of education in Myanmar was Burmese (Myan) but in Mizoram they are taught in either English or Mizo. To find a solution, a multi-purpose hall in the Thaizawl camp, built by local volunteers which is also used as a church, has been converted into a part-time school to provide a solution to the language problem of the refugee students. Many of the children who attend the school at Thaizawl come from relief camps of neighboring districts.

“We have started a school here for children to continue their studies under the Myanmar curriculum. Textbooks have been sent from Myanmar and we have 263 children, with a few children joining from other relief camps situated at Lawngtlai, Hnahthial and Lunglei towns,” said Zohmung (57), who is the acting headmaster of the school.

After the Myanmar military coup of February 1, 2021, Mizoram being one of its immediate neighbours and sharing a 510-km-long boundary covering six districts (Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip and Saitual) was suddenly witnessing the influx of Myanmar nationals seeking humanitarian assistance. As of present date, there are over 35,000 Myanmarese in relief camps and rented accommodations across the 11 districts of the state.

The government of Mizoram, despite the Union home ministry’s orders against hosting refugees, was vocal to support the Myanmar nationals. In August 2021, education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte directed all district education officers and sub-divisional education officers to take necessary action to admit Myanmar children to schools in their respective jurisdictions. The state government had also rolled out over ₹80 lakh for the assistance of Myanmarese.

Highlighting the importance of studying the Myanmar curriculum, Zohmung said, “We do not want the children to be out of touch with the education back home when they return after democracy is restored.” He said the school has 18 people who volunteer as teachers from kindergarten to Class 11.

However, the school is now facing many challenges and financial constraints.

Charlie, a local and a member of the Myanmar Refugees Relief Committee of Lunglei district, said that the Multipurpose Hall was built by donation from Mothers of Chin Relief Committee. “We want to construct a better hall for these children before the arrival of monsoon, but we are unable to do so due to lack of funds,” he added.

Zohmung said that the muddy ground of the classroom becomes slippery during monsoon. Zohmung said that many children who come from relief camps of neighbouring districts are accommodated in the homes of their fellow Myanmarese; and as children, they often feel that they are a burden to these families. “We really require donations to build a hall that can be used as a hostel for these outstation students,” he said.

“Many parents cannot afford uniform; which makes the children develop inferiority complex among their friends with uniform,” said Mawi, a lady volunteer teacher. She also added that the unavailability of proper toilets in the school is a big problem for the students here.