Mystery shrouds elderly woman’s death in Jalandhar

Jalandhar A 60-year-old elderly woman, Balbir Kaur, 60, was found strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances at Sant Vihar in Jalandhar on Monday. Police said she lived alone, as her husband had expired around seven years ago. The neighbours had called the police after she did not open up after repeated knocks. DCP (investigation) Gurmeet Singh said it was a murder, but had been given the shape of robbery. A murder case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON