Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mystery shrouds elderly woman’s death in Jalandhar
others

Mystery shrouds elderly woman’s death in Jalandhar

Police say the Jalandhar woman had been murdered, and to create a mystery around he death, a robbery scene was planted in her house
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The Jalandhar woman’s death came to light when she did not respond to repeated knocks on her door from neighbours. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar A 60-year-old elderly woman, Balbir Kaur, 60, was found strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances at Sant Vihar in Jalandhar on Monday. Police said she lived alone, as her husband had expired around seven years ago. The neighbours had called the police after she did not open up after repeated knocks. DCP (investigation) Gurmeet Singh said it was a murder, but had been given the shape of robbery. A murder case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mortal remains of Kurukshetra jawan consigned to flames

Farmer found dead at Singhu, cardiac arrest suspected

IIT Ropar launches Taiwan Education Centre

38th edition of Surjit Hockey Tourney starts in Jalandhar from October 23
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP