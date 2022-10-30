Nag Nathiya: Thousands throng ghat to watch re-creation of mythical episode

Thousands of devotees, locals and tourists gathered on Goswami Tulsi Das Ghat to catch a glimpse of the over-400-year-old Nag Nathaiya event, in Varanasi on Saturday. It is said to have been initiated by poet Goswami Tulsidas.

Nag Nathaiya, is a depiction of the famous episode in the life of Lord Krishna when he tamed the ferocious Kalia Naag. Saturday’s event saw a gathering of more than 35,000 people.

Professor Vishambhar Nath Mishra, Mahant Akhara Goswami Tulsidas, who is among the main organisers of the event said that it was an annual event held on the fourth day of Kartik month’s Shukl Paksha (bright fortnight).

Mishra said the event is a re-enactment of the mythological episode where Kaliya, an evil serpent in the Yamuna, troubled the natives of Mathura. Lord Krishna tamed the serpent by dancing on its hood and rescued the natives from the serpent’s terror.

People from all walks of life gathered at the ghat to capture a glimpse of the traditional festival that is said to be the intrinsic part of the city’s rich culture. Not only on the land but people witnessed the event atop boats in the Ganga in order to get a better view of the re-enactment of the entire Krishna Leela episode.

“Indeed it’s so real, as if we are seeing a movie. It’s good to see the re-enactment of a mythological episode that is also important to make the present generation aware of the episode where lord Krishna tame down the evil serpent,” said Sudhakar Mishra, a college-goer.

The almost 40-minute episode concluded when the serpent, recognising the strength and power of Lord Krishna, withdrew and lifted little Krishna to the surface instead.