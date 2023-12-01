Nagaland 61st statehood day: CM Rio stresses early resolution of political issue

As Nagaland celebrated its 61st statehood day on Friday, chief minister Neiphiu Rio underscored the need for early resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio takes the General salute from seven parade contingent during Nagaland’s 61st Statehood day (Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Addressing the statehood day event in the state capital Kohima, Rio reiterated his government’s strong commitment to facilitate a peaceful resolution and urged the Government of India, Naga political groups and other stakeholders to find ways of overcoming their “remaining differences” and to arrive at a peaceful and early solution to the peace process.

“As we celebrate 60 (sixty) years of our Nagaland statehood, let us remind ourselves that the prime need of the hour is unity; let us renew and strengthen our bonds of unity and brotherhood,” Rio said.

Paying tributes to the pioneers of the state, the chief minister also stated, “As we enter into the seventh decade of our statehood, let us remember and honour our visionary leaders whose dedication, foresight and sacrifices paved the way for our State’s formation with special Constitutional guarantees.”

He was making a reference to Article 371A of the Constitution of India, which grants special provisions to Nagaland protecting the social practices, ownership of land and resources, among others.

Earlier, in a message to the people on the eve of the statehood day celebrations, Governor La Ganesan lauded the inherent sense of community in the Naga people.

“We must build upon the quality of our inherent sense of community, a bond that binds us across tribes and languages. It is a testament to the unity in diversity that transcends tribes, languages, and customs...The Naga sense of community also acts as a cultural legacy, fostering values of respect and collective responsibility. It is a time-tested tool, dispelling disparities, enabling collaborations, and assuring that no one is left behind. Drawing from this strength, I believe we are - and we will continue to be - capable of helping overcome any challenges and adversities with unity and courage,” the governor said.

Ganesan remarked that while the state has made numerous strides, challenges come with progress. He listed unemployment, the quest for enduring peace, equitable growth, and rapid advancement as “battles” the people of the state continue to fight.

Also maintaining that cultural diversity forms the bedrock of Nagaland, he stated it was a source of immense pride and richness that enriches the mosaic of India. “We must strive persistently to strengthen and safeguard our cultural roots. This diversity, a unique orchestra of languages, traditions, and cultures, epitomizes the essence we bring to our nation,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed their greetings to the residents of the state, praising their history and rich culture. Nagaland became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963.

“Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colourful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success,” PM wrote on X.

President Murmu also took to the micro-blogging site to convey her message, “Warm greetings to the residents of Nagaland on statehood day! A land of vibrant people and rich culture, Nagaland is blessed with natural resources and a serene environment. I pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents of Nagaland.”

