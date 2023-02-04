Nagaland Assembly polls: Congress, LJP, NPP releases list of candidates

With the last date of nominations closing in for the February 27 state assembly polls in Nagaland, political parties are scrambling to announce their lists of candidates. On Saturday, Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and National People’s Party (NPP) released the list of their respective nominees for the upcoming election.

Nagaland State Congress, which fielded 18 candidates in the 2018 elections but failed to win a single seat, announced 21 candidates this time. The list includes a few veteran Congressmen and former legislators, including the state party president and former minister K Therie, who will be contesting from Dimapur-I against incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tovihoto Ayemi.

Former lawmaker Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo will face Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu in Phek, while former MLAs S. Supongmeren Jamir will contest from Mongoya and Toshipokba will fight for Aonglenden seat. Interestingly, the party has pitched a first-timer Seyievilie Chachu in Northern Angami-II against chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Meanwhile, the LJP, which unsuccessfully fielded two candidates in the last assembly polls, has managed to rope in disappointed MLAs from the Rio-led United Democratic Alliance, who were denied tickets by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP and NPF.

Amongst the party’s strong contenders are former Dimapur municipal chief Y Vikheho Awomi for Dimapur-II, three-time MLAs Azheto Zhimomi for Dimapur-III and Dr Chotisu Sazo for Chozuba, four-time MLA Yitachu for Meluri, former congress MLA SulanthangH Lotha in Bhandari, former minister YM Yollow Konyak for Wakching, Former MLAs L Khumo Khiamniungan for Thonoknyu, Naiba Konyak for Tobu and R Tohanba for Shamator-Chessore.

The NPP, which won two seats in the last election but lost their MLAs to NDPP, announced 12 candidates. The party has decided to field veteran politicians and former MLAs, including Nyamnyei Konyak, Kipili Sangtam, and Nuklutoshi from Moka, Seyochung-Sitimi and Arkakong constituencies.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nomination is February 7.