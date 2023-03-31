Nagaland civic polls cancelled; women leaders object repeal of municipal act

Nagaland state election commission on Thursday cancelled its March 9 notification regarding election to the state’s three municipal and 36 town councils following the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) decision to repeal the existing municipal law on March 28.

The elections to the state’s three municipal and 36 town councils was cancelled. (Representative file image)

A fresh notification issued by the state election commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan stated that in view of the “repeal in toto” of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 through the Nagaland Municipal Act (Repeal Act 2023) which has reference to the conduct of election to the urban local bodies (ULBs), the March 9 notification stands cancelled till further orders.

Meanwhile, the influential Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) which spearheads women’s causes and fights for social injustices held an open state level discussion in collaboration with the English department of Nagaland University on municipal elections and passed a three point resolution.

The NMA in a statement on Thursday said Naga women object the decision to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 and take exception that this was done without any civil dialogue or consultation with women.

The statement maintained that Naga women supported the Municipal Act 2001 and First Amendment which provides 33% reservation of seats for women in ULBs.

“Naga women take cognizance of the fact that the two women MLAs remained silent during deliberations on this issue in the Assembly session as well as abstaining from objecting or dissenting to the passing of this repeal bill,” the NMA statement added.

During the day-long deliberations, NMA legal advisor Zheviholi Swu stated to have explained the legalities of the 2001 law as well as the various legal actions and recourses taken by petitioners, the state government and the court till date, and how the latest bid by the NLA to repeal this bill was being done when the matter was sub judice.

NMA founder and advisor Sano Vamuzo, NMA president Abeiu Meru, NMA advisor and Nagaland University department of English Prof. Dr Rosemary Dzuvichu, Nagaland University women studies centre director Prof. Lungsang, Indian Red Cross Society chairperson and NMA advisor Abeni TCK Lotha, representatives of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naga People’s Front, tribal women leaders also stated to have shared their views.

“The day long program brought women from across various professions, tribal and other women organisations, NGOs, academics, journalists, political party women leaders, research scholars from the University and abroad, and University women students for the deliberations to end the Women’s Month of March,” the statement said.

“The repeal is a very serious issue as the municipal matter is sub judice. The legislators have forgotten that for this public policy they have not taken cognisance of Naga women’s voices and their constitutional right,” Prof. Dzuvichu told HT.

