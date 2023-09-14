Nagaland forest minister apologises for insensitive remark on human-elephant conflict

Two days after passing a controversial statement on human-animal conflict in the context of his state, Nagaland minister for environment, forest and climate change CL John on Thursday apologised to the families of the victims of wild elephant attacks, and anyone whose sentiments were hurt due to his comments.

A herd of wild elephants. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I apologise to all the victims’ families. I do not mean any ill intentions. I sincerely and deeply regret (my remarks) unconditionally,” the minister said in the state assembly.

John sparked a controversy on Tuesday with his comment in the state assembly when he said “humans are winning” while talking about deaths related to elephants in Wokha district of Nagaland. His remarks drew sharp criticism from environmentalists and citizens on social media.

The minister made the remark while responding to Naga People’s Front MLA Achumbemo Kikon, who raised concerns on human-animal conflict, particularly regarding wild elephants in his constituency. John made light of the situation, citing that only eight persons were killed against 12 wild elephant deaths in Wokha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The report I’m getting is that humans are winning, so there’s nothing to worry about,” the minister said.

“It is very unfortunate and very unbecoming of a forest minister from a global biodiversity hotspot to be so insensitive, disregarding lives, and not comprehending the challenge and the issue at hand that human-animal conflict exists,” environmentalist Bano Haralu had said.

Wokha reportedly has the highest population of wild elephants in Nagaland, and more than half of those are in Bhandari area, particularly in Merapani range along the Assam border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON