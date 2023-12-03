close_game
News / Cities / Others / Nagaland: NDPP wins Tapi assembly bypolls

ByAlice Yhoshü
Dec 03, 2023 02:44 PM IST

The Tapi assembly constituency bypolls were held after sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao passed away in August this year

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has retained the Tapi assembly seat after its candidate Wangpang Konyak defeated the sole opponent and Congress leader Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes on Sunday.

Representative image.
The Tapi assembly constituency bypolls were held after sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao passed away in August this year.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wangpang is a former government servant and was a former aide of late Wangnao.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Wangpang Konyak, @NDPPofficial candidate on winning the by-election for 43-Tapi A/C. I wish him the best in serving his constituents and the people of Nagaland. I also congratulate the Party workers and well-wishers,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said on social media platform X.

