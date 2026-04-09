Nagaland’s Koridang bypoll records 82.21% voter turnout

The bypolls to the Koridang Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district concluded on Thursday with an 82.21% voter turnout, officials said. Koridang bypoll in Nagaland records 82.21% turnout amid tight security, with no major incidents reported on polling day. (Representative photo)

Polling was held at 30 polling stations across the assembly constituency for a total of 22,382 voters. Although several clashes were reported in the run-up to the polls earlier, no violent incidents were reported on polling day.

“The polling in Koridang AC was held in a very peaceful manner. Besides some minor technical issues in a few polling stations which caused slight delays in voting, everything went smoothly. Till 5.30 pm, we have recorded over 80% polling, which is very good and higher than other states that went into polls today,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland Bhagyashree Bhimraoji Banayat told HT.

A total of six candidates are in the fray, including Daochier I Imchen of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress’s T Chalukumba Ao, I Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP), and Independent candidates Imtiwapang Kichu, retd. Major Toshikaba, and Imchatoba Imchen.

The Koridang seat fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen in November 2025. The BJP has fielded late Imchen’s son, Daochier, in the by-election as the consensus candidate of chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-BJP alliance.