Naini jail in Prayagraj bans outside food, commodities to check Covid

: In a bid to control spread of Covid infection inside barracks at Naini Central Jail, prison administration has completely restricted outside food items etc sent by kin of jail inmates.

Many relatives of prisoners who arrived with eatables to be given to them were returned by jail staff after the new order was implemented on Thursday.

Before this, the family members of under trial prisoners used to send eatables, clothes and other items for them. The items were collected and were properly checked and sanitized before being delivered to inmates living in different barracks of the jail after 24 hours. The packets used to contain the details of prisoners and the person sending them.

However, the jail administration was alert after 114 male prisoners and 15 women prisoners were tested positive for Covid-19. They were shifted to Covid care centre established at jail premises last year where they were treated under care of two doctors, 5 nurses and 3 ward boys. Due to precautions and intensive care by jail administration, 98 of the infected prisoners were tested negative for coronavirus.

After the new orders were issued by DG Prisons Anand Kumar on Wednesday, jail authorities held a meeting and implemented the restrictions from Thursday without any concessions. Senior superintendent at Naini Jail PN Pandey said at present 31 prisoners are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Precautions taken by jail administration helped in controlling spread of coronavirus inside jail premises. New orders had been strictly implemented and persons who have arrived with food items and other commodities were returned, he added.