Naini police detain another suspect in loot, murder of college student

The Naini police have detained the suspect in connection with the incident of loot and assault of a student, late on Monday night. The suspect, whose photograph was released a few days back, had been spotted in CCTV footage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The student, Ritika Srivastava, was allegedly relieved of her earrings and pushed out of a moving auto when she was returning home from her college in Naini area, on September 29. Ritika was found unconscious near Arewa Company in Naini and later succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Two suspects were detained earlier for questioning while a third, Sonu Bhartiya, was rounded up on Monday. While the two detained earlier were released after questioning, Sonu is still being interrogated in connection with the incident, police officials said.

The police have already arrested the driver of the auto, Abhay Kumar and sent him to jail.

According to the complaint filed by Ritika’s family members, she had gotten into an auto to return home from her college – Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna College – near the Cotton Mill tri-section. However, the co-passengers snatched her earrings and pushed her out of the vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Ritika’s death, her family had staged a protest on the Mirzapur highway demanding strict action against the accused. Her uncle, Jitendra Srivastava, said that the incident only came to light due to CCTV visuals while adding that police are yet to take satisfactory action in the case.