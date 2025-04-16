Nashik violence: 21 policemen injured as violence erupts amid dargah demolition

At least 21 policemen were injured, and three police vehicles were vandalised after violence broke out in Nashik late on Tuesday over the demolition of an unauthorised dargah. A bulldozer demolishing an allegedly illegal dargah in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob after they irate crowd began pelting stones and detained 15 people in connection with the violence. The injured police personnel were on security duty during the anti-encroachment drive.

Around 6 am on Wednesday, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) removed the unauthorised Satpeer Baba Dargah located in Kathe Galli area of the city following an order of the Bombay high court, the police said.

“The process of filing FIRs and making arrests against those involved in the violence is underway,” Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said.

The situation is currently peaceful, a senior police official said.