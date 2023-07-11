U.P. National Law University in Prayagraj: Way cleared to create top posts

In a step towards getting the under-construction, National Law University in Prayagraj functional, the way has now been cleared for creating the top three posts of the university—vice-chancellor, registrar and finance controller.

A signboard proclaiming the UP National Law University in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government issued orders in this regard on July 6, specifying the pay scales in which these posts would be created following a formal approval granted by the governor in this regard, officials said.

The state government had allocated ₹103 crore for this under-construction National Law University in Jhalwa in February 2023 under UP Budget 2023-24 to provide a fillip to the construction work.

In the missive to the officer on special duty (OSD), UP National Law University, Prayagraj, special secretary, legal, Mukesh Kumar Singh, has said that the post of vice-chancellor would be in the pay scale of ₹75,000 Fixed (Revised 2,10,000 Fixed Pay) and ₹5,000 university allowance while the post of registrar would be of 15,600-39,100 Grade pay ₹7,600 (Revised Structure Matrix level 12). Likewise, the post of finance controller would be in the pay scale of ₹37,400-67,000, Grade Pay ₹8,900 (in revised structure Matric Level 13A), adds the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved to establish a National Law University at Prayagraj on July 29, 2020. For the establishment of this university, ‘Uttar Pradesh National Law University Prayagraj Act, 2020’ was also passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature in 2020.

The then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, laid the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh National Law University Prayagraj on September 11, 2021.

On December 3, 2021, on the birth anniversary of the first President of India Rajendra Prasad, the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the National Law University in Deoghat, Jhalwa in Prayagraj would be named after Rajendra Prasad.

The varsity is being constructed on a 28.599-acre land and would finally be spread across 33.58 acres. In the first phase, the varsity would offer a BA-LLB five-year course with 60 seats and for which earlier a total of 71 posts had been created including 11 posts each of professors and associate professors respectively, 34 posts of assistant professors and 15 other posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh already has a national law University—Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU)— running in Lucknow and the Prayagraj one is set to become the second one of the state.