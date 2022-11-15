National Railways gymnastics tourney: NCR players return with 13-medal haul

The North Central Railways (NCR) has won 13 medals in the recently concluded 51st All India Railway Gymnastic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team consisted of six players, out of which five players won medals. The overall NCR medals’ tally was 4 Gold, 6 Silver and 3 Bronze, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

Siddharth Verma two Gold and two Silver, Ashish won one Gold and one Silver, Aditya Singh Rana won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze, Abhilekh Parashar won one Silver and one Bronze while Ankur Sharma won one Silver and one Bronze making NCR proud, he added.

The team members called on NCR GM Satish Kumar in his office and apprised him about the achievements on Monday. The GM enquired about each and every player of the team and congratulated them on their wonderful achievements and motivated them for better performances ahead.

The general secretary of North Central Railway Sports Association Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, secretary to GM Ajay Singh, joint secretary Gaurav Luniwal besides and North Central Railway Sports Cell in-charge Dinesh Yadav were also present on the occasion.

