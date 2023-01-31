National Workshop on research writing, academic integrity at Banaras Hindu University

The department of physical education, faculty of arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will organise a national workshop on research writing and academic integrity (RWAI-2023) from January 31-February 4, 2023, at Dronacharya Karan Singh Hall, BHU, officials said during a review meeting held on Monday.

The officials said the main purpose of this workshop is to equip physical education professionals with the latest developments and advancements in the field of research.

The workshop comprises a total of 15 sessions for five days (three sessions per day), including developing a publication strategy on the first day followed by bibliometric evaluation (Impact and Visibility), research and publishing ethics in the next two days and during the last two days of the workshop, sessions will be on writing results, discussion, basics of writing a research proposal and report, they added.

Moreover, the workshop will provide a platform for acquiring basic and advanced knowledge of research writing and academic integrity in the field of Sports Sciences. Further, it will enhance the competency of scholars by equipping them with analytical knowledge and skills to ensure the quality of work, managerial ability to apply different types of statistical tools, interpretation of results/findings and the use of results for decision making. Additionally, participants will receive valuable information regarding writing a well-structured research article using simple and verifiable methods to publish in a reputed journal through lectures as well as in the practical sessions.

The officials informed that approximately 300 delegates from different states of the country registered for this workshop. For quality assurance, only 60 participants have been registered for the workshop. Prof Bhaskar Mukherjee, department of library and information science, BHU and Prof Yogesh Upadhyay, dean, School of Studies in Management, Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Dr Arun Kumar Deshmukh, Institute of Management Studies, BHU will impart training and information as experts in this workshop.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the chief guest Prof Ramesh Chand, Emeritus Professor, Advisor (University Advancement and Alumni Relations), BHU on January 31, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Dronacharya Karan Singh Hall, department of physical education, BHU, while Prof Yashwant Singh, director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU will be the guest of honour.

