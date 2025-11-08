Nayagaon man booked for sexually assaulting teen granddaughter

Police have booked a resident of Nayagaon for repeatedly sexually assaulting his teenaged granddaughter. According to police, the teenager’s parents work and reside in Haryana, while she lives with her grandparents, along with her sister, to continue her studies in Nayagaon. (iStock)

The matter came to light after the girl, a student of Class 11, revealed her ordeal during a counselling session at her school.

According to police, the teenager’s parents work and reside in Haryana, while she lives with her grandparents, along with her sister, to continue her studies in Nayagaon.

During a school counselling session earlier this week, the girl broke down and told the counsellor that her grandfather had been repeatedly improperly touching her.

Following the disclosure, the school authorities immediately informed the child’s mother, who rushed to Nayagaon and lodged a complaint with the local police.

The woman alleged that her father-in-law had been mistreating and touching her daughter improperly for about one year. He had first done this with the excuse of teaching her to drive a scooter. The complainant alleged that her father-in-law was also forcing her daughter to engage in sexual relations once she turned 16.

“A complaint has been received, and statements of the victim and family members are being recorded. We have registered a case under Section 75 (1) of BNS, which deals with sexual harassment, and Section 8 of the POSCO Act, which deals with sexual assault. The accused is absconding and will be arrested soon,” said police officials.