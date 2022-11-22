NBRI Lucknow to hold its annual flower show in Dec, 75 varieties to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

LUCKNOW: Following a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, city-based CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) will hold its annual ‘Chrysanthemum & Coleus Show’ in December this year. The two-day flower show will begin on December 10 at the Botanical Gardens Central Lawn.

Entry to the show will cost ₹10 per person. They will be able to purchase flower and gardening supplies from the stores set up at the event venue. A separate sale counter will also be set up for dry flower greeting cards, bookmarks, showpieces, and other products prepared by women from the Department of Science and Technology Research (DSIR).

This time, the show will be held under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. A separate exhibition of 75 chrysanthemum varieties will be organised to mark the 75 years of Indian independence. Besides, the institute’s chrysanthemum varieties will be displayed separately. Other varieties, including those developed independently during the Covid period, will also be included.

According to organisers, a panel of judges will choose the best-grown plant as the winner during the two-day show. Individuals, garden owners, institutes, women, flower photography, and others from various districts have been invited to display their produce in the 25 listed categories.

Flower show with a five-decade-long legacy

The NBRI’s flower show has been a source of excitement for nature lovers and botany experts for five decades now. “The institute has been organising flower shows for the past five decades. It started in 1969-70. Every year, the Chrysanthemum and Coleus exhibition is held in December, and the Rose and Gladiolus exhibition is held in January,” said SK Tiwari, chief scientist and garden in-charge, NBRI.

He added, “The flower show is unique as it is the city’s only flower-specific show to increase people’s interest in flowers, explaining their significance, and highlighting the beauty of the environment to everyone’s attention. Stalls will also be set up here for flower lovers and gardeners to purchase small plants and other gardening equipment, among other things.”

