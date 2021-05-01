Home / Cities / Others / NCB raids Goa cafe, seizes narcotics as part of multicity operation
The main accused, a Nigerian national identified as one Mustafa and also known as Tiger, is believed to be behind the stash of narcotics.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Image for representation. (Shutterstock)

A raid by sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau at a cafe at the Arambol beach in Goa has yielded a significant haul of narcotic drugs and the arrest of one person while the hunt is on for another, officials said.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials raided one Negi Café, opposite Arambol Beach in North Goa and seized 58 grams of Amphetamine (commercial quantity), 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), cocaine, mephedrone, heroin and ecstasy/MDMA in intermediate quantity.

The main accused, a Nigerian national identified as one Mustafa and also known as Tiger, is believed to be behind the stash of narcotics. He is missing while efforts are on to trace him.

“Mustafa is a notorious drug trafficker of North Goa area. He was running his drug trade from Negi Café. Efforts are on to intercept and nab him,” Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who supervised the raid, said.

The raids were part of a multi-city operation under which searches were also conducted in Mumbai. One Irfan Ansari, 24, was intercepted at Lokhandwala Circle, Andheri (W) and 56 tablets of ecstasy/MDMA (commercial quantity) were seized on the midnight of 30.04.2021.

