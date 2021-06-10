Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NCP finally has an official city HQ; 5k sqm office located near Dengle bridge
others

NCP finally has an official city HQ; 5k sqm office located near Dengle bridge

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) now has a permanent address in Pune
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:51 PM IST
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) now has a permanent address in Pune. The new NCP office, located near Dengle bridge, will be inaugurated in the next two weeks.

The Congress party has its official city HQ and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been operating from a hotel on J M road since 2017.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “NCP is shifting to its new office located near Dengle bridge. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Congress House are close by. The new NCP office is 5,000 square feet in size and has enough parking space.”

Jagtap added, “The new office will have all the modern amenities like a conference room, a media room, and studio. The party is planning for Pune district guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to inaugurate the office soon.”

NCP’s existing office is on Tilak road and it is 300 square feet in area.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar had instructed party officials several times to identify a site for a new office.

Until now, NCP either needed to hire a hotel for meetings or to organise meetings at the Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, located near Market Yard.

Jagtap, on Thursday, thanked the Gire family who had provided the space for the NCP office on Tilak road for 18 years without charging any rent.

The NCP said that it also organise a media visit soon.

