NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals

North Central Railway (NCR) has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said.

In hammer throw, Gurjinder won silver and Ejaz Ahmed won bronze even as Manoj Yadav won bronze in javelin throw and Nandini Gupta won bronze in 3000m steeplechase while Rishu Singh won bronze in 1500m race, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma said.

Apart from this, Krishnanand Tripathi in javelin throw, Satendra in shot put, Rajkumar Singh in 10000 meters race came in fourth missing a medal narrowly, he added.

The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday. The GM inquired about every player of the athletic team and congratulated them for the wonderful achievements and motivated them for better performances in the future.

He also appreciated the team’s coach Ragini Singh and team manager Diwakar Shukla and motivated them towards better team management and coaching.

On the occasion, the GM also praised Virendra Pal, who was a part of the Indian Railway cross country team and won silver in the 56th National Cross Country Championship held in Kohima recently.

On this occasion the president of North Central Railway Sports Association Sharad Mehta, its general secretary Nitin Garg, secretary to GM NCR Ajay Singh and other officials of North Central Railway Sports Association and members of North Central Railway Sports Cell Dinesh Yadav and Maqbool Ahmed were present.