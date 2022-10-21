NCR generates 69.9 lakh units of power, saves 2.8 cr in revenue

With excellent upkeep, close monitoring of operations of solar power plants and numerous innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22, the North Central Railway (NCR) has succeeded in generating 69.9 lakh units of electricity through its solar power plants in first half of financial year 2022-23, informed NCR officials.

Not only it’s a big leap towards a larger goal of environment protection as solar energy is a greener source of energy, it has also led to substantial savings in revenue worth ₹2.8 crore, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Himashu Shekhar Upadhyay confirming the achievement.

In 2021-22 also, the NCR had emerged at the top among all the Zonal Railways by generating 124 lakh units of electricity using solar power and a net revenue saving of ₹5.01 crore, he said.

NCR has a total installed capacity of 11.03 MWp (Megawatt peak). While 120 kWp (kilowatt peak) has been installed by the Railway, remaining 10882.34 kWp capacity has been installed by two major solar power developers (SPDs), Azure and ReNew on PPP mode.

Among the major places where roof top solar plants have been installed are station buildings, workshops, training schools, GM office and DRM office buildings. Around 5,732 metric tons of reduction in carbon emissions has been achieved by NCR using solar power in these first six months of 2022-23, the CPRO added.

Productivity of solar plants is measured in terms of Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF). NCR solar panels have recorded a CUF of 14.4% during April-Sept this year.

“In order to promote solar energy, utmost importance is being given to maintenance of solar plants,” he said.

General manager of NCR Pramod Kumar congratulated the team of officers and staff for sustaining the momentum in this field and called for adopting a focused approach for augmenting the share of solar energy in its total non-traction electrical energy consumption.

A total of 1.5 MWp of Roof Top Solar plants will be installed by NCR in the current financial year. Prayagraj division will be installing 0.75 MWp of solar plants while Jhansi and Agra divisions will add 0.5 MWp and 0.25 MWp respectively to the existing capacity. These roof top solar plants are expected to be commissioned at various locations like railway stations, office/service buildings by December, the officials shared.