NCR launches ‘Qilaband’ campaign to crackdown on ticketless passengers

The North Central Railway (NCR) has launched ‘Qilaband’ campaign recently to crackdown on passengers travelling without tickets.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive, however, may also be a cause of concern for those who do not buy platform tickets.

To note, 50 teams are now active in trains and platforms in Prayagraj division for catching passengers travelling without tickets and penalising those who are found roaming on platforms without tickets or littering on the premises.

Persons involved in above mentioned offences will be identified and fine will be collected from them on the spot, railway officials said.

Under the ‘Qilaband’ campaign, railway teams will carry out drives at railway stations in Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions of NCR during June month.

Fifty teams constituted for ‘Qilaband’ drive will take help of GRP and RPF teams to ensure that no passengers without tickets may escape from the railway stations. Teams will be deployed at all entrance and exit points of the stations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, under the ‘Qilaband’ campaign checking drives will also be launched in the trains. A dozen teams of railway officials will be present on the route which will be selected for the drive. The teams will enter each coach of the train to check tickets of passengers and take action against the defaulters on the spot. Besides realising fine, without ticket passengers will also be sent to jail, said officials.

NCR’s Prayagraj division PRO Amit Kumar Singh said ‘Qilaband’ campaign is in progress. “Passengers are requested not to travel without valid tickets. Action will also be taken against those found travelling without platform tickets or e-tickets that are still not confirmed. Platform tickets must be taken before entry at railway stations,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}