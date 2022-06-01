Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NCR rebuts claim about surrendering large number of posts
others

NCR rebuts claim about surrendering large number of posts

The North Central Railway (NCR) has clarified that it has not surrendered/abolished large number of posts, as has been reported in a section of media
(Pic for representation)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Dubbing it as misleading information, the North Central Railway (NCR) on Tuesday clarified that it has not surrendered/abolished large number of posts, as has been reported in a section of media.

The zonal railway has clarified that various communications have been received from the Railway Board by all zonal railways on this subject and ‘therefore, it is incorrect to view this subject on the basis of any one letter and draw conclusions’ as seems to be the case.

“Rationalization of posts is a dynamic process which is related to work study. There are some posts which become irrelevant or whose utility diminishes with the advancement of technology. Also, with the introduction of new activities, need for some new posts is felt, as posts corresponding to those activities may not be available,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma on Tuesday.

“In addition, there are some activities that have been outsourced over a period of time but related posts still exist. Those posts need a review. Therefore, a comprehensive review is being done in this background, where posts which are no longer of any utility, can be re-designated from that place and can be utilized at some other place where it is needed,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Work study and manpower rationalization is a holistic and dynamic process which is viewed and done in totality while keeping in view many other letters and notices received from the Railway Board from time to time, the CPRO said.

“At present, non-safety category vacant posts are being reviewed. The posts on which recruitment from open market (railway recruitment board and railway recruitment cell) or internal (promotion and departmental examination) sources are under process are also taken into account and thus those posts are not counted in vacancies. Thus, the actual number of vacancies which came under the purview of rationalization will be nominal as compared to the total posts,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP