Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NCSC issues notice to Punjab over assault on protesting SCs in Batala
others

NCSC issues notice to Punjab over assault on protesting SCs in Batala

The notice, asking for officials to intervene and provide justice for the SCs, has also been sent to Punjab chief secretary and other officials; it orders that a report to be sent to the NCSC by October 2
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:48 PM IST
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla has issued the notice to Punjab, saying SCs were victims of an assault in Bathinda on September 24. (HT Photo)

Batala The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab government to investigate an incident in Batala in Friday in which a mob of 50 men assaulted a group of Scheduled Caste (SC) protesters at Masadiya village, leaving may of them injured.

In the notice, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla has asked for an action-taken report on the matter through post or email, on or before October 2. The notice, asking for officials to intervene and provide justice for the SCs, has also been sent to Punjab chief secretary; the state DGP; divisional commissioner (Gurdaspur division); IGP (border range Gurdaspur); Gurdaspur deputy commissioner and the Gurdaspur superintendent of police.

“According to information received by the NCSC from media reports, some SCs, who were representing a labour union, were protesting against the village panchayat over the illegal auction of village land. A group of 50 goons, unprovoked, attacked the SCs, injuring 15 of them severely,” Sampla added in a statement.

Sampla has also warned officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the NCSC might exercise the powers of the civil court vested on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Former terrorist turned absconder arrested in Kishtwar

Webinar on tackling climate change held at Punjabi University Patiala

Emblems of Empowerment | Weaving a new destiny, the eco-friendly way

Man arrested for allegedly killing minor brother-in-law in Jammu
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP