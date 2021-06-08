Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NDRF team holds medical camp on Kashi ghats

: A medical team of NDRF is providing care to the people living along the Ganga ghats in Varanasi
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The medical team led by Dr Pankaj Gaurav and Dr Amit Nandal Tripathi arrives at the ghats daily on water ambulance to organise medical camps.

In these camps thermal scanning and medical check-up of the people is done.

Free medicines to the sick are also provided. The medical team also distributes sanitisers and masks to the people and makes them aware of measures to keep corona infection away. The team members motivate the people for vaccination also.

