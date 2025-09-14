Nearly 1,000 households affected due to floods in Manipur

IMPHAL: At least one thousand households were affected due to torrential rain in the last 24 hours leading to flash floods across many villages around Yaingangpokpi area in Manipur’s Imphal East district while water level of major rivers is rising slowly on Sunday. The Imphal-Ukhrul road in Manipur submerged due to flash flood.

Many houses and agricultural fields in and around Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada and settlements/shops around Lamlai police station in Imphal East district were submerged due to overflowing of Leingkhong stream, villagers said. The flood affected families have been evacuated to safer places.

As a result, normal traffic along the Imphal-Ukhrul highway has also been disturbed since early morning.When contacted, an official stationed at the main flood control office of state water resource department said, “We’re monitoring the situation.”

Although there were no human casualties, many low-lying areas in the state, particularly in Imphal, were also flooded. The road stretches from Singjamei Okram Leikai to Kakwa and parts of Sagolband area in Imphal West district also submerged due to flash floods. Similarly, houses and school at Wangiing area in Thoubal district also flooded due to incessant rainfall in the district.

On the other hand, there are also reports of mudslides at TM Kasom Ukhrul and landslides at Awangkhul area in Noney district, Yangkhullen area in Senapati districts.

Meanwhile, water levels of major rivers in the state namely Imphal, Nambul and Nambol are flowing above warning level while water level of Iril and Thoubal rivers are flowing close to warning level as per reports from main flood control room of Water Resource Department issued at 10am on Sunday.

Kangpokpi (Kangpokpi district), where the Imphal river originates, received 44mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while Saikul (Kangpokpi district), which is part of Iril river’s catchment area, had received 27mm.

The rainfall data recorded in the last 24 hours showed 45.8 mm in Churachandpur, 45.2 mm in Chandel,44.6 mm in Senapati, 42 mm in Ukhrul and 41 mm in Imphal East, according to the weather report of Meteorological Centre Imphal issued on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast report on Sunday said except Jiribam, Noney, Churachandpur, Pherzawl and Tamenglong, the remaining districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two days while there is an orange alert for Ukhrul.

In the recent flood in June this year due to breaching of riverbanks at multiple locations of major rivers in the state had affected 1,65,943 people remained affected, damaging at least 35,429 houses and 76 infrastructures across 708 localities apart from losing four lives, as per official reports.