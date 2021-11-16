NEET solver gang case: Fresh case registered against 8, including Osama Shahid, in Varanasi

VARANASI: A fresh case has been registered against eight persons, including Osama Shahid, an MBBS final year student of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, who had been arrested for connections with the NEET solver gang about six months ago, police said on Monday.

“The case has been registered against eight persons, including Osama Shahid, under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420, (cheating), 467(forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471(fraudulently using as genuine any forged document), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarnath police station following a complaint by Virendra Kumar,” said A Satish Ganesh, Commissioner of Police (CP), Varanasi.

According to the CP, Virendra’s son Umesh Ahirwar was preparing for the NEET examination since 2019 by living in Kota, Rajasthan. This year, Ahirwar went to fill the form for the NEET 2021 exam at a cyber cafe where he met cyber cafe operator Hamid Raza, who also runs a medical and engineering education consultancy. Raza negotiated a deal with Ahirwar for ₹15, 00,000 to get him passed the NEET exam through a solver, and took his photo and documents to fill the form. Raza told Ahirwar that his partners PK alias Nilesh, Dr Osama Shahid, Afroz , Ashutosh, Vikas Mahto, Mrityunjay Devnath and Divya Jyoti have filled the form by mixing his photo with an MBBS student (solver). For this, ₹50,000 was also given to Raza in advance.

The complainant Virendra informed the police about the entire incident that his son told him. Virendra alleged that when he told Raza to return the money and documents of his son, Raza threatened and asked him not to file a complaint with police in this regard, Ganesh said.

On Monday, sub-inspector Suraj Tiwari, who is investigating the NEET solver Gang case, presented Osama Sahid and Vikas Mahto, who were already in jail under judicial remand, before the chief judicial magistrate court. The court has granted police 14 days judicial remand for them.

“Police teams are continuously tracking the whereabouts of NEET solver gang’s kingpin PK alias Neelesh of Patna,” he added.

CP appeals to candidates

Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh has appealed to NEET aspirant not to fall in the trap of any solver gang as all such candidates who are trying to get admission on the basis of money through solver gang are on the police radar. Therefore, stay alert and do not fall prey such gang or else legal action can be taken against such candidates too.

KGMU to take action against accused

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has received a letter from the commissioner of police, Varanasi, regarding the case against Osama Shahid. “We have received the letter from commissioner of Police, Varanasi, about Osama Shahid. Now, action will be decided as per the university statutes and the rules laid down by the national medical commission,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU. The matter will be put up before the executive council of the university once final documents are prepared in the case, said Dr Sudhir.