Nepal citizen lynched in Madhubani, one held

PATNA

The police on Monday arrested a man from a village in Madhubani district after a Nepalese national was lynched there early morning.

The arrested man has been identified as Kundan Mishra of Padma village under Ladania police station and the slain Nepalese man as Sikander Yadav, a native of bordering Hakpara village under Sarha district of Nepal

Santosh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Ladania police station, said, “The incident took place between 2 am and 3 am. Yadav was taken to the primary health centre by a police team and then to Sadar Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.”

The incident took place when Yadav, along with his two others, reached Mishra’s house and allegedly tried to steal his tractor. As he turned the ignition on, villagers woke up and raised an alarm. A crowd gathered and nabbed Yadav while his aides fled.

The SHO said Yadav was thrashed mercilessly by villagers. “Upon being informed, police reached the spot but he had almost become motionless by then,” he said.

Yadav’s body body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.

An FIR has been lodged against named and several unnamed persons based on the statement by village chowkidar Mohammad Alam.

Madhubani superintendent of police (SP) Dr Satya Prakash said the claim by some villagers that Yadav was stealing is being investigated.

Kundan Mishra has been sent to judicial custody, he said.