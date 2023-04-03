Home / Cities / Others / In a first, neurosurgeon gets Hindustani Academy Award

In a first, neurosurgeon gets Hindustani Academy Award

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 01:06 AM IST

This was the first time in the Academy’s 96-year history that an Allopathic doctor was conferred with this honour, said officials.

PRAYAGRAJ City-based neurosurgeon Dr Prakash Khetan was honoured with Hinustani Academy Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of Hindi literature on the 96th foundation day of Hindustani Academy, which was recently celebrated. This was the first time in the Academy’s 96-year history that an Allopathic doctor was conferred with this honour, said officials.

Dr Prakash Khetan was among the 11 select personalities honoured on the occasion. (HT Photo)
Dr Prakash Khetan was among the 11 select personalities honoured on the occasion. (HT Photo)

Dr Khetan was among the 11 select personalities honoured on the occasion. He was given the award by Sanjay Srinet, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, and Prof Seema Singh, vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University.

Dr Prakash Khaitan, who pursued MS (General Surgery) from King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, and MCh (Neurosurgery) from MLN Medical College in Prayagraj, has received many literary and medical honours -- including Uttar Pradesh Government’s Saraswat Samman 2004, Atal Akshar Samman 2021 and Kailash Gautam Samman 2017.

In 2011, Dr Khaitan made a place for himself in the Guinness Book of World Records by removing 296 cysts from the brain of an eight-year-old girl. He has penned a number of books in Hindi -- including “Hauslo Ki Udaan”, ‘Jhelam ke Sinhasan per Tirange Ka Taj’ and ‘Karva Badhta Raha’, among others.

lucknow chairman books prayagraj hindi vice-chancellor honour hindi literature
