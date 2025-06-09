New academic calendar to promote Ganga cleanliness, water literacy in U.P. schools

The new academic calendar issued by the Board of Secondary Education will include water literacy programmes and student-led activities focused on Ganga cleanliness and conservation, as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign. This initiative aims to instill a sense of moral and environmental responsibility in students. People take a boat ride in Ganga in Varanasi (Fike)

Recognising schools as the foundation of nation-building, the Uttar Pradesh government is placing strong emphasis on fostering environmental awareness among students. In line with this vision, the revised academic calendar for secondary schools outlines a series of activities centered on water conservation and the cleanliness of the Ganga. Dr Yogendra Singh, principal of KP Inter College, noted that a circular from the Director of Secondary Education details year-round initiatives, encouraging student participation in Ganga cleaning drives and promoting water literacy on school campuses.

The academic calendar also highlights the importance of introducing students to India’s historical and geographical diversity through the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. Alongside this, students will engage in sports, cultural, and literary activities. Schools have been instructed to create activity plans accordingly, with particular focus on observing national and international days and weeks.

As part of the initiative, students will participate in awareness campaigns on road safety and the significance of preserving the continuous flow and cleanliness of the Ganga. Experiential learning will be strongly emphasised, with activities such as visits to nearby rivers or ponds for report writing, and field trips to rural and urban areas to observe and document local water conservation efforts.