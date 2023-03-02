‘New chapter for all of us’: 2 women elected Nagaland legislators. It’s a first

In a first for Nagaland, since it attained statehood 60 years ago, the northeastern state on Thursday created history by electing two women legislators–Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu– both Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominees.

NDPP candidates Hekani Jakhalu (left) and Salhoutuonuo Kruse (right) (Twitter Photo)

While Kruse won the Western Angami seat, Jakhalu clinched the Dimapur-III constituency to emerge victorious to enter the 14th assembly in the state.

This year, the four women candidates who contested elections are Jakhalu, Kruse, Rosy Thomson of the Congress and Kahuli Sema of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kruse, 56, is the widow of 2018 NDPP candidate late Kevisekho Kruse. She has been actively involved in civil society organizations for over two decades and also headed her tribe’s women’s body the Angamimiapfü Mechü Krotho and served as an advisory board member in the tribe’s male-dominated apex organization.

Following her win, Kruse said it is “by the grace of God” that she succeeded in the electoral battle. “I thank my supporters. Thanks for the opportunity. I shall be meeting them (after collecting the election certificate) and we will be praying together,” an elated Kruse said.

“This is not Hekani’s victory, this is everyone’s victory,” Jakhalu, 48, said after the results were declared. She vowed to try and live up to the expectations of the people. “This is a new chapter for all of us,” she said.

Jakhalu is the mother of two and a social entrepreneur with a law background. A recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018, she co-founded and led the state’s YouthNet for many years and is a vocal advocate of youth and entrepreneurship in the northeast region.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland assembly began started at 8am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

NDPP leader and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has won from Northern Angami-II assembly constituency, defeating Congress’s Seyievilie Sachu by 15,824 votes.

Exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies are set to retain power in Nagaland with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance expected to win 42 out of 60 seats while Naga People’s Front (NPF), is expected to win just six.

The NDPP and the BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.