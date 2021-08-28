Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New road overbridge to ease traffic congestion near Ara station
others

New road overbridge to ease traffic congestion near Ara station

The foundation stone of the 1.6km-long road overbridge, built at the cost of ₹97 crore, was laid on June 4, 2017.
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Inauguration ceremony of road overbridge at Ara on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated a road overbridge made over the eastern railway crossing of Ara station.

The foundation stone of the 1.6km-long road overbridge, built at the cost of 97 crore, was laid on June 4, 2017. It will be useful in reducing the problem of traffic jams near the eastern railway crossing and adjoining areas, Gadkari said during the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Union minister also spoke about other upcoming developments in the state. “Within six months, vehicles, including BMW and Mercedes, will start running on ethanol. It will generate employment for both common people and farmers, he said.

He further assured to fulfil the demand made by local MP and union minister R K Singh of constructing a ring road around town. He further said that the green expressway from Gazipur to Patna through Ara will cost 8000 crore. He asked the state government to expedite the land acquisition process in this regard.

R K Singh said that the construction of an elevated road between Patna and Bihta would start as soon as the land is available. Also, work on the four-lane stretch between Ara and Buxar will be finished soon. He thanked Nitin Gadkari for approving road projects in Bihar.

Bhojpur DM Roshan Kushwaha, Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari and others were present at the venue while several others, including chairman of state legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh, joined through video conferencing.

