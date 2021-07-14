Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / New treatment for migraine at Lucknow’s hospital
others

New treatment for migraine at Lucknow’s hospital

LUCKNOW There is a good news for migraine patients as now monoclonal antibodies treatment is available in the state
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:49 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW There is a good news for migraine patients as now monoclonal antibodies treatment is available in the state. Earlier this treatment was available only in select hospitals in Mumbai or Delhi.

New studies have shown that Calcitonin Gene Related Peptide (CGRP) is the main reason behind migraine problem. This can be treated by CGRP –monoclonal antibodies, which are given as monthly injections for 3 to 4 months and they give relief to 70% to 80% of the patients.

Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director Medanta Lucknow said , “Migraine is very common neurological condition mainly affecting young persons with lot of suffering .In fact almost 40% of females are affected by migraine. Unfortunately, till now no specific treatment was available for migraine and the drugs so far gave relief in only half of the patients. But with the monoclonal antibodies treatment now available at Medanta people will not have to run to Delhi or Mumbai.”

He said, “The monoclonal antibodies are very safe and highly effective. Cost of the CGRP Monoclonal Antibody injection is approximately Rs.25000/- and the total course depends upon the patients’ condition.”

Neurosciences team of Medanta Lucknow is headed by director Dr Anup Thacker, associate director Dr Ritwij Bihari, consultant Dr Sudhakar Pandey and associate consultant Dr Pradeep.

