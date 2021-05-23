New village pradhans in UP to be sworn in virtually on May 25 and 26

The state’s newly elected village pradhans and ward members will be sworn in through a video conference to be organised on May 25 and 26 after district magistrates issue a notification reconstituting all the village panchayats where pradhans and not less than two-thirds of the members have been elected.

Also, the reconstituted village panchayats will necessarily hold their first meeting throughout the state on May 27 and discuss the agenda.

The government on Saturday issued two notifications, asking districts magistrates to make necessary arrangements for the virtual swearing-in of village heads and members as well as holding of the new panchayats’ first meeting.

The oath-related notification issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh, says that considering the situation arising from Covid-19 it would not be desirable to call 58,176 newly elected pradhans and 7,31,813 ward members to the blocks to administer oath to them.

“Therefore, it has been decided after due consideration that officials nominated by DMs will administer oath virtually to pradhans and members who will be connected to the blocks through laptops etc that panchayat secretaries will arrange in villages’ panchayat bhawans, community centres etc on May 25 and May 26,” the circular says.

Another notification issued by Singh asks DMs to ensure that all newly constituted village panchayats necessarily convene their first meeting on May 27 after pradhans and members take oath. DMs will also see to it that constitution of six village committees was put on the first meeting’s agenda.

The three-tier panchayat polls in UP were held in four phases between April 15 and April 29. Counting of votes was held on May 2.