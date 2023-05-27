Manglesh Srivastava takes oath as Gkp mayor

Bidding adieu to the gown-wearing tradition, newly elected mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav took oath as the new mayor of Gorakhpur, donning a saffron Pagri and a scarf with the BJP symbol, on Saturday

Manglesh Srivastava taking oath as the new mayor of Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ceremony was organised at the Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium.

Divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG administered the oath to the mayor in the presence of cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Sanjay Nishad along with BJP MLA Vipin Singh and others.

Manglesh Srivastav said it is the right time to shun the gown as the country had completed 75 years of independence.

Talking to media persons Srivastav said that with the blessings of the people, they had formed a municipal corporation board dominated by the BJP in the city and would discharge their duties honestly.

Enthused by their success, BJP workers raised slogans in support of PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Later, Srivastav administered the oath of office to 80 corporators. Former mayor and corporators were also invited to the ceremony in which 5000 people, mostly from the BJP, took part.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna extended greetings to all elected members of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation Board and urged them to transform Gorakhpur according to the dream of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal, SP, city, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi along with others were present on the occasion.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON