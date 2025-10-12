Newlywed woman found dead six days after going missing in Prayagraj’s Jhalwa

The body of a newly married woman, who went missing from a local fair in Jhalwa locality under Dhoomanganj police station area, was found on Saturday in a ditch in the Sasura Khaderi river near the airport area, six days after her husband had taken her to the fair, said police on Saturday. SHO of Airport police station Vinay Kumar Singh said that a complaint had been received and further action would be taken based on the postmortem report and Rabita’s mobile CDR. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The woman, who had accompanied her husband to the fair after shopping, left him with a promise to return in half an hour, but never came back. Her husband approached the Dhoomanganj police station to report her missing, but no report was filed. After her body was discovered, he lodged a murder complaint against unidentified individuals at the airport police station.

Rabita, 20, a resident of Phulwari Bagh Kathula, was married to Rakesh, a clerk for a lawyer in the High Court from and a resident of Shaha Pipalgaon.

On the night of October 5, Rabita went to the Jhalwa fair with her husband. At a checkpoint, she asked Rakesh to stop the bike, saying she would buy some groceries and return in half an hour. Rakesh waited for a long time, then went home, assuming she might have left with someone. When she was not at home, he returned to the fair with his family and searched until 4 am. Unable to find her, he first approached the Rajrooppur outpost and later the Dhoomanganj police station, but no action was taken.

Rakesh said that on Friday evening, after receiving information from cattle herders about a body near Ganja village, he went to the spot but was unable to identify it due to the darkness. The body was submerged in a 40-foot-deep ditch. On Saturday morning, he recognised it as Rabita’s, noting three fingers on her left hand had been severed in a childhood accident.

On receiving information, police of Airport police station arrived at the scene and sent the body for postmortem. Rabita’s mobile phone has not been recovered.

