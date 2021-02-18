IND USA
NFAI acquires personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve

PUNE A personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve is now part of National Film Archive of India (NFAI)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST

PUNE A personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve is now part of National Film Archive of India (NFAI). His family handed over the collection to Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI, at their home in Kolhapur.

The collection consists of rare archival photographs and albums consisting of handbills, song booklets, newspaper clippings, articles, and old documents, various books, and also his handwritten plays.

Interesting memorabilia of the collection is few wigs and a moustache from his 1933’s play “Hamlet.”

The highlight of the collection remains handwritten literary work by Danve which comprises fourteen novels, eight plays and five stories.

“We are delighted to receive this significant collection of an artist belonging to the early era of Indian cinema. It is significant that the Danve family preserved his memories all these years and I thank them for this noble gesture of donating the collection to NFAI,” said Magdum.

A celebrated Marathi and Hindi artist, Danve was a film/stage actor and acclaimed theatre director. Born in Pune, Danve started as a stage artist in Marathi and Urdu theatre and then worked as an assistant director with Bhalji Pendharkar in Jayprabha Studios, Kolhapur in the 1930s.

Danve worked in a significant number of films and plays during the illustrious career of more than five decades.

Some of his memorable films are Baburao Painter’s iconic social drama Savkari Pash (1936 ), Bhalji Pendharkar’s celebrated features Sasurvas (1946), Meeth Bhakar (1949), Mohityanchi Manjula (1963) and Maratha Tituka Melavava (1964), and the main antagonist in Dada Konkde’s Andhala Marto Dola (1973).

Interestingly, he made his film debut with Urdu film Asire Havis (1935), and played important parts in Hindi and Urdu cinema during the 30s and 40s in films like Sach Hai (1939), and shared the screen with legendary father-son duo Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor in Valmiki (1946).

As a director, he made films such as Jai Bhawani (1947), Phoolpakhru (1953) and Ishwari Nyay (1953).

The major chunk of collection is a rare black and white photo frames and photographs from his films. There are 40 frames of 15*12 size showcasing different gestures from films and theatre, the album of 250 photos featuring clicks from his films and plays and 51 rare photos of other contemporary actors. In addition to this, there are three albums containing booklets, newspaper clippings, articles, rare handbills, old documents, and publicity material from the 1930s.

“The collection takes us back to the golden era of Marathi films and theatre though the rare photographs, documents, various handbills and other literary work. I am sure this addition would be useful to film researchers. I urge the families of veteran film artists to take inspiration from Danve family and donate such material for preservation”, said Magdum.

The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth 30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
others

Panchkula land scam: Court summons Hooda, 21 others

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The special PMLA court, Panchkula, has summoned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and 21 others in the Panchkula land scam case
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
others

‘Rail Roko’ call evokes good response in Haryana

By HT Correspondents, Karnal/ambala/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The national call for ‘Rail Roko’ by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha evoked good response in Haryana’s in Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Sonepat, Rohtak, Hisar , Fatehabad, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and other areas as farmers managed to block all major railway tracks in state
Technical glitches mar smooth FASTag operations on day 3

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:20 PM IST
PUNE It has been three days since FASTAg has been made mandatory to pay tolls in Maharashtra
Pune district tops MSME registrations in country on new Udyam portal

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has topped the number of registrations by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on the new Udyam registration portal launched by the ministry of MSME
Party made gains in Majha, Doaba, vote share up: AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the party made major gains in the civic polls in Majha and Doaba regions where the party was in a weak position
Cong tally in Moga rises to 29 as 9 Independents join party

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Chandigarh In a boost for the Congress, nine Independents, who were elected to the Moga municipal corporation, joined the party on Thursday
Congress candidates  celebrating the party’s victory in municipal corporation elections in Punjab on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Congress candidates  celebrating the party’s victory in municipal corporation elections in Punjab on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
BJP slips in bastions in Doaba; Congress wins both corporations

By Gagandeep Jassowal and Harpreet Kaur, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Of 360 wards, the Congress won 219, the SAD got 20, AAP (11). Three seats went to Bahujan Samaj Party and 8 seats to (BJP) and 101 to Independents.
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Pune’s World No. 1 U-14 UTR ranker eyes junior grand slams

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Class 6 student of The Bishop’s School, Camp, achieved 11.09 points to secure top spot in UTR and become the only one Indian player in top 10 in the latest ranking
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
NGT forms committee to probe firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The tribunal said that except for visit to the site at least once, the Committee will be free to conduct its proceedings online.
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Accused of attacking the victim and his kin after they objected to them feeding pigs on the road on Tuesday
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Wins with clear majority in five of seven councils; snatches SAD bastions Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru; hung house in Kharar and Nayagaon with no party dominating the respective councils
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana

By Harsimran Pal Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get 3 lakh compensation

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of 3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
