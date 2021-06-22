NGOs join hands to demand ban on cutting of trees in Punjab

Members of NGOs and civil societies from Punjab have joined hands to launch a public movement, “Rukh Maroo, Manukh Maroo” (If trees die, mankind will die too), demanding a ban on cutting of trees in non-forest areas of the state.

Following an online meeting on Saturday, members of the organisations from cities like Ludhiana, Faridkot, Moga and Patiala, have started sending e-mails to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on cmo@punjab.gov.in.

Faridkot-based NGO Naroa Punjab Manch and advocate HC Arora of Punjab and Haryana high court are leading the campaign.

Members of Naroa Punjab Manch (Faridkot), Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Sewa Society, Dukh Bhanjan Sewa Society and Council of Engineers said that the green cover in Punjab is among the lowest in the country at 3.5%, which is even below Rajasthan which has 5%. The national target is 33%.

Citing a recent case where over 1,000 trees were chopped off on the Faridkot sugar mill premises, Jaskirat Singh from Naroa Punjab Manch said that people have realised the value of oxygen amid the pandemic. But, despite that, a large number of trees are being chopped off in different parts of the state either in the name of development or just to sell timber.

“There is no bigger crime than chopping off trees as we are putting our lives at stake. There are laws to stop it in forest areas, but no proper set of rules have been floated to save greenery in non-forest areas,” Singh said.

Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, convener of Naroa Punjab Manch and founder of Bhai Ghanayia Cancer Roko Sewa Society, said that many doctors, lawyers, engineers, businessmen etc are supporting this movement.

“We are also trying to rope in environmentalists like Balbir Singh Seechewal and Baba Sewa Singh from Khadoor Sahib, so that this can become a mass public movement. We will also approach political parties, heads of religious organisations etc and try to involve as many residents as possible. Petitions have also been filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). We want a complete ban on felling of trees in the state,” said Chandbaja.

He added that social activists like Harpreet Soin of Ludhiana Cares Ladies Society, Jaswant Singh Zafar of Buddha Darya Task Force, Ranjodh Singh of Ramgarhia Educational Council and Dr Amandeep Singh Bains of RBS Roots have extended support to the campaign and sent emails to the CM already.

‘Encourage gas chambers for cremations’

The NGO members have also urged the CM to encourage the use of gas chambers or electric crematoriums for cremations.

President of Ramgarhia Educational Council and Dukh Bhanjan Sewa Society, Ranjodh Singh said, “Around 1.8 lakh people are cremated in the state every year and 72,000 tonnes of wood is used for it. The government must encourage the use of gas chambers or electric crematoriums.”