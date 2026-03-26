NGT cracks down on pond encroachments in Darbhanga, summons DM for personal appearance

Taking serious note of large-scale encroachment and pollution of ponds in Darbhanga, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata, has expressed strong displeasure over administrative inaction and directed the district magistrate (DM) of Darbhanga to appear personally at the next hearing. National Green Tribunal (File photo)

The direction came during proceedings in the case Talab Bachao Abhiyan (TBA), Darbhanga vs State of Bihar, linked to Original Application No. 14/2025 (EZ).

The tribunal had earlier, on January 27, 2025, taken cognisance of allegations of encroachment and pollution of the Mon/Moin Pokhar—a natural water body spread across nearly 100 acres and connected to the Bagmati river—and issued notices to the authorities concerned.

According to the petition filed by TBA convenor Narayan Jee Choudhary and Mohammnad Taseem Nawab, nearly 15–20 acres of the pond have been illegally filled for unauthorised plotting and land sales worth crores. The plea also highlighted that untreated sewage and municipal waste are being discharged into the water body, leading to severe pollution, with nearly 70% of its area now covered by water hyacinth and weeds.

The petition further claimed that more than 28 ponds in Darbhanga and adjoining areas have been filled up over the past two decades, posing a serious threat to urban water management and environmental sustainability.

According to councel for TBA, Kamlesh Kumar Mishra and Renu, earlier the NGT had constituted a joint committee comprising the Darbhanga DM and a scientist from the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, directing submission of a report within four weeks. However, even after over a year, the report remains pending. In its March 12, 2026 order, the tribunal took a stern view of the delay and noted that several respondents had yet to file their replies, granting them a final four-week opportunity.

In a significant move, the tribunal has now made the personal appearance of the Darbhanga DM mandatory on April 21, 2026, either physically or via video conferencing. The DM has been asked to explain the non-compliance of earlier orders and the delay in submission of the committee’s report, along with relevant records.

The joint committee has also been directed to submit its report within four weeks without fail. Copies of the order have been sent to the chief secretary of Bihar and the district magistrate to ensure compliance.

The bench, comprising judicial member justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel has fixed the next date of hearing for April 21.