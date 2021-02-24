NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge

PUNE In a bid to bring down the number of accidents and put in place precautionary measures, the Pune traffic police along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing and sealing the illegal entry and exit points, referred to colloquially by police as “punctures”, on the highway going towards the service road near the Navale bridge chowk on Katraj – Dehu road bypass.

At least ten people have died, and many reported injured in accidents on this stretch in the last three months.

Taking cognizance of these accidents NHAI along with Pune traffic police undertook multiple safety measures such as installing rumblers, bringing down the speed limit and even a police chowky has been set up nearby.

“For the last two months, we are focusing on every safety aspect of this stretch near the Navale bridge. We conducted a survey and fixed the loopholes. Installing signage boards, rumblers and other safety works were done here,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“Now we are in the process of studying the illegal exit and entry points on this stretch and sealing it, but we need public support as well,” he said.

“We will also be working on the issue of illegal encroachments on the service road with the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and NHAI,” added Shrirame.

Ramesh Vidhate, secretary, Sinhagad Road Residents Forum, said, “We have received multiple complaints about illegal entry and exit points and encroachment on the service road near Narhe, Ambegaon and Wadgaon areas on the highway. People, especially the two-wheeler riders directly enter the highway from these small entries which is risky.”