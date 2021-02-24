NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge
PUNE In a bid to bring down the number of accidents and put in place precautionary measures, the Pune traffic police along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing and sealing the illegal entry and exit points, referred to colloquially by police as “punctures”, on the highway going towards the service road near the Navale bridge chowk on Katraj – Dehu road bypass.
At least ten people have died, and many reported injured in accidents on this stretch in the last three months.
Taking cognizance of these accidents NHAI along with Pune traffic police undertook multiple safety measures such as installing rumblers, bringing down the speed limit and even a police chowky has been set up nearby.
“For the last two months, we are focusing on every safety aspect of this stretch near the Navale bridge. We conducted a survey and fixed the loopholes. Installing signage boards, rumblers and other safety works were done here,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
“Now we are in the process of studying the illegal exit and entry points on this stretch and sealing it, but we need public support as well,” he said.
“We will also be working on the issue of illegal encroachments on the service road with the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and NHAI,” added Shrirame.
Ramesh Vidhate, secretary, Sinhagad Road Residents Forum, said, “We have received multiple complaints about illegal entry and exit points and encroachment on the service road near Narhe, Ambegaon and Wadgaon areas on the highway. People, especially the two-wheeler riders directly enter the highway from these small entries which is risky.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune ranked 79th in country for air pollution in 2020-21 by CSE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline: Maharashtra board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox