NIA arrests 4 operatives in ISIS Kerala module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in J&K and Karnataka in ISIS module case of Kerala and arrested four terror operatives.

They have been identified as Obaid Hamid of Bemina in Srinagar, Muzammil Hassan Bhat of Bandipora in Kashmir, Ammar Abdul Rahman of Ullal Mangalore and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal aka Ali Muaviya of Bangalore.

NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on March 5 this year pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen aka Abu Yahya of Kerala and his associates, who have been allegedly running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms for propagating ISIS ideology and recruiting new members.

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested to three accused persons namely Mohammad Ameen, Rahees Rasheed and Mushab Anwar in this case in March.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020, for Hijrah (a religious migration) and raised funds in association with Kashmir-based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone aka Wilson Kashmiri and his associates.

Chargesheet against 6 in LeM conspiracy case

NIA on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against six terrorists for conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e- Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in J&K.

They have been identified as Hidayat Ullah Malik, son of Abdul Hamid Malik of Sharadpura, Shopian, Baseerat-ul-Ain, daughter of Nazir Ahmad Wagay of Ganowapura in Shopian, Jan Mohammad Teeli, son of Abdul Rashid Teeli of Kokernag in Anantnag, Mudabir Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Wagay of Arshipura in Shopian, Mushtaq Alam, son of Mahfuj Alam of Deobahuara in Chhapra of Bihar and Jawed Alam, son of Mahfuj Alam of Chhapra in Bihar.