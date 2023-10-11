NIA conducts searches across 5 U.P. dists to probe PFI links; seizes 8.5L & digital devices

Lucknow The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive search operations at 20 different locations across the country, including five districts in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Kanpur, and Gorakhpur, on Wednesday as part of ongoing investigations into cases linked with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and their alleged involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities, according to senior NIA officials.

In a press release by the NIA, officials stated that a substantial cache of crucial evidence in the ongoing case was discovered during the searches. This evidence includes various digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pen drives, and hard disks. Furthermore, incriminating documents were recovered during the operations.

Additionally, a significant amount of Indian currency, with a face value of ₹8.5 lakhs, was seized in connection with the case. The case was initially recorded at Phulwarisharif Police Station in Bihar’s Patna district on July 12, 2022. The core allegation of this case revolves around the gathering of individuals with suspicious intent in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna, leading to the apprehension of several suspects at the initial stages.

In Lucknow, the NIA team conducted raids at three different houses in the Khadra locality under the jurisdiction of Madeyganj police station. The team arrived at the residences of three individuals whose names had previously surfaced in connection with PFI activities at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday and remained there for approximately six hours. During this time, the suspects were questioned for multiple hours before being released.

In Kanpur, the NIA team raided the residence of a doctor under the jurisdiction of Moolganj police station. The doctor was taken into custody and questioned for several hours at the police station before being released.

In addition to the locations in Uttar Pradesh, searches were carried out at premises in various regions, including Fazalpur, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Chandni Chowk in Delhi; Bhopal district in Madhya Pradesh; Thane and Mumbai in Maharashtra; Tonk and Gangapur City districts in Rajasthan; and Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

To date, the NIA has submitted three chargesheets against a total of 13 suspects in this case. During the course of the investigations, a total of 17 accused individuals have been taken into custody. They are alleged to have actively participated in furthering the unlawful activities of PFI, including the illicit funnelling of funds from overseas to PFI members and suspects in this case.

Previously, the NIA conducted multiple searches in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala to collect evidence against the accused individuals and suspects in the present case.

Following the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), its members were associated with Wahadat-e-Islami, an organisation formed by former SIMI members, and continued to promote the ideology of Islamic rule in India. The investigation in this case is ongoing.

