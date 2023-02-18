NIA in J&K seizes 3 cars allegedly used in terror activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said they seized three vehicles as proceeds of terror in the case regarding recovery and seizure of arms and ammunition from sacked deputy superintendent of police (SP) of J&K police, Devender Singh.

Singh was terminated from services in May 2021, he was allegedly caught red-handed aiding terrorists in Kashmir, was arrested and later suspended with “immediate effect”.

“NIA seized three vehicles under sections 25 (1) of the UA (P), Act in the case under investigation. These vehicles were used by accused persons for the furtherance of terror activities in Kashmir Valley,” said an official spokesperson.

The case pertains to the arrest of four accused in 2020, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen (HM), who were caught with arms and ammunitions at Al-Stop Naka on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on January 11, 2020, and was intercepted by the NIA, said the agency’s officials spokesperson.

Upon searching the car, the NIA recovered one AK-47 rifle, three pistols, a hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized, the official added.

Investigations later revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, a Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and the Hyundai i20 sports car registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Humhama were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley, said the spokesperson.

The case was initially registered at Qazigund police station and re-registered by NIA on January 17, 2020.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.