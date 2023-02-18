National Investigation Agency raids 7 locations linked to PFI in Rajasthan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with the activities of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), people familiar with the development said.

As part of the operation, three places in Kota, and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur – both residential and commercial premises of some suspects – were searched by the agency.

“The case is related to information received from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Baran district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif from Kota, of Popular Front of India (PFI) along with officer bearers, members and cadres of the PFI are indulging in unlawful activities,” said a NIA spokesperson.

The federal agency had taken up the case on September 19, a week before the outfit was banned by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

During searches on Saturday, digital devices, air-gun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said.

The PFI and its eight affiliate organisations were banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on September 28, after a nationwide crackdown by NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) led to arrests and recovery of purported incriminating documents from offices and residences of the outfit’s office bearers.

The Centre alleged the outfit was fuelling radicalisation and was involved in terror funding.

The MHA notification said that the PFI was involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country.

“Investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts. Violent acts carried out by the PFI include chopping off [a] limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places, and destruction of public property,” it added.