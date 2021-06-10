Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NIA likely to probe Banka madrassa blast
others

NIA likely to probe Banka madrassa blast

Patna The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the blast at a madrassa (seminary) in Banka district on Tuesday that killed an Imam (cleric) and left four others injured, officials said
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:51 PM IST
HT Image

Patna

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the blast at a madrassa (seminary) in Banka district on Tuesday that killed an Imam (cleric) and left four others injured, officials said.

An NIA team is likely to visit the site, Noorie Islampur madrassa, on Friday.

A team of Bihar’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which visited the spot on Wednesday, had found a mini-LPG cylinder in good condition and a steel box in damaged condition. They suspect explosives could have been kept in the steel container, sources said.

Deputy inspector general (Bhagalpur range) Sujeet Kumar said the Banka police had initially registered an FIR (first information report) under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants with the Town police station on the statement of its station house officer Sambhu Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP