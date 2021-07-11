NIA raids at least 7 locations in Kashmir, recovers incriminating material

(PLAYBACK)

Strap:

HT Correspondent

Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted raids across a least seven places in Kashmir in connection with the alleged conspiracy of ISIS to radicalize youth in India by publishing online propaganda magazine ‘The Voice of Hind’, the agency said.

The raids, which started in the wee hours, were made in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and summer capital Srinagar during which at least six people were detained for questioning. The agency did not specify the number of persons detained.

“Searches in the case today led to recovery and seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, hard disks and t-shirts with ISIS logo,” the NIA said in a statement.

People privy to the development said that NIA officials, along with police and paramilitary officials, raided at least three villages of Anantnag and detained five people.

Those detained in Anantnag include two grocery shopkeepers, a garment seller, a medical outlet owner, and a lab technician. All those detained are in their 20s while three of them are either graduate or postgraduate, the people said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police south Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, refused to comment. “The NIA should be contacted for the confirmation,” he said.

Local reports said that the NIA officials also raided a religious seminary in the summer capital Srinagar’s Old City.

They said that some documents, besides a laptop and a hard disk, were seized from the location. The head of the seminary was also detained in the raid.

“People were shocked to learn that the seminary had been raided and its head being taken away. His family went to the police who said that he had been taken away by the NIA. He was a very moderate voice and used to be busy with his religious teachings,” said a neighbour of the person.

However, the local police feigned ignorance of the issue. “I have no information about any raids,” said SP north Srinagar, Mubasher Hussain.

Usually, the local police are informed and accompany the NIA officials during raids.

The NIA said that the case was registered on June 29 under sections 124A, 153A, &153B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 &40 of the UA(P) Act 1967 in connection with the alleged conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

“In order to execute its nefarious plan, an organized campaign has been launched over the cyberspace which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities,” the NIA statement said.

It claimed that the ISIS operatives, working from various conflict zones, along with its cadres in India, by assuming pseudo-online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS.

“In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) is published on a monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred,” the NIA said.