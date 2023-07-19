Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NIA seizes drug smuggler’s house in Muzaffarnagar

NIA seizes drug smuggler’s house in Muzaffarnagar

ByS Raju
Jul 19, 2023 06:31 PM IST

NIA seizes house of drug smuggler Razi Haider Zaidi in Muzaffarnagar worth ₹40 lakh. Zaidi's name came up in a drug smuggling case in October 2022.

MEERUT A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the house of a drug smuggler, Razi Haider Zaidi, on Tuesday evening in the Khalapar area of Muzaffarnagar. The house is worth 40 lakh.

A five-member team of the security agency, along with Kotwali police, reached Zaidi’s house on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A five-member team of the security agency, along with Kotwali police, reached Zaidi’s house on Tuesday evening. A notice board proclaiming seizure under the NDPS Act was also placed on the wall of the house.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar area, Permanand Jha, said that the value of the seized house is in the range of 38 to 40 lakh. He added that no one was living in the house at the time of seizure.

Zaidi’s name surfaced in the case after a team of ATS Gujrat confiscated drugs from Atari border of Pakistan in October 2022 which was smuggled through the sea route. ATS then raided a house in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and arrested Zaidi from there.

Later, a team of ATS Gujrat also raided his house in Khalapar and confiscated 210 kg drugs from his neighbour’s house. The name of another smuggler, Abdullah, also surfaced during the NIA investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
muzaffarnagar drug smuggler nia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP