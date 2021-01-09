Nigerian national held with seven kilograms of heroin

A 26-year-old Nigerian was arrested on Thursday with seven kilograms of heroine, which was bought from Delhi and was supposed to be delivered to one of the city’s pub, said the police on Friday.

The suspect has been identified as one Bethel Kelechi Aroh of Lagos, Nigeria. He is presently living in Delhi, said the police. They arrested the suspect from outside Ambience Mall near Sirhaul toll plaza and allegedly recovered heroin from his possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect used to buy drugs from peddlers in Delhi and supplied them to pubs and bars in Gurugram. “He used to live in Delhi but we are yet to verify the details. We have recovered a photocopy of his passport and have sent the details to Nigerian high commission through Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO). But we are yet to receive their reply,” he said.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly tried to mislead the police and gave false information about his visa and stay in Delhi.

Sangwan said he bought heroin for ₹20,000 and wanted to sell it for ₹35,000. However, the police received a tip-off and the man was arrested before he could deliver the drug.

The police said the suspect came to India on a six-month tourist visa in 2020 and overstayed illegally with help from a friend who is also a drug peddler.

Sangwan said he was supposed to get a drug consignment worth over ₹2 crore in the international market through the airport. His friend, a drug trafficker based in Delhi who allegedly smuggles in narcotics from his accomplice, had given a sample to test the results. “We are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest more suspects involved in the racket,” he said.

There are more than five suspects from Nigeria who supply these drugs to the peddlers in Delhi and surrounding areas, Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the suspect was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Friday, the police said.